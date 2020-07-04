SANDPEARL A.
died on July 2. She was 102 years old and lived at Wesley Enhanced Living--Main Line, Media, PA. (formerly Martins Run).Pearl was predeceased by her husband Percy, to whom she was married for 65 years. She was also predeceased by a brother Julius and a sister Esther. She is survived by her sister Jean of Jenkintown, two children-Michael Sand (Diane) of Harrisburg and Janet Sand-Lawner (Peter) of Belmont, MA.; three grandchildren Jay (Lauren) of Philadelphia, Marc (Kelly) of Bearsville. New York, and Dan (Diana) of Kensington, MD. and five great-grandchildren-Molly, Lilianna, Adaline and Luke Sand and Sophie Lawner. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Early Childhood Education from Temple University. Pearl Sand was a true renaissance woman. She counselled hundreds of family and friends over her lifetime. Her main love was kindergarten children. She taught kindergarten at Hillcrest Elementary School in the Upper Darby School District from 1956 to 1984. "There is no such thing as a bad
kindergarten child" she said. In addition to serving as a master kindergarten teacher, Pearl Sand had many other talents. She was a singer, and served as a member of the choir of Temple Israel of Upper Darby for 52 years. She was a member of the Delaware County Chorus, which toured Europe. She was a musician, and played the violin in the Landsdowne Symphony for ten years. She was an artist,
and many of her paintings are hung of the walls of family and friends and at the Martins Run Art Gallery. Her volunteer work was extensive. After her retirement, she volunteered as a kindergarten aide at Friends Central School for eleven years. She served as a parachaplain for Jewish Family Service and assisted many residents of the WEL nursing home. At the former Martins Run, she headed the welcoming committee for many years. She received a grant to teach English to the housekeeping staff. Pearl Sand was lovingly referred to as "The Mayor of Martins Run."Pearl Sand will be memorialized on Sunday, July 5 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Jacob Cemetery, Glenolden. Rabbi Meryl Crean will officiate. Donations can be made in Pearl's memory to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (cmtausa.org
), the Sand Family Fund of Beth El Temple, 2637 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
