CARDONICK
PEARL (nee Levin)
99 years old, died on Feb. 12, 2020. Wife of the late Jack Cardonick. Beloved mother of Barry Cardonick and Harriet Cooper. Grandmother of Andrew (Lisa) Cardonick, Julie (Dan) Rosen, Jason (Michelle) Cardonick, Adam (Ilene) Cooper, Dan (Kristi) Cooper and Amanda (Jason) Schwartz. Also survived by 14 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to CHOP, Neonatal Unit, P.O. Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020