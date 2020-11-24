1/1
Pearl (nee Chevinski) Kaniewski
Passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 3 days shy of her 98th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John Kaniewski. She is survived by her three sons, John (Claire), Robert (Barbara) and James (Marianne). She was a loving grandmother to John, Brian, Cindy, Lori, Marianne, Donna, Kim, Karen, James, Robert and Jill. She is also survived by 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held privately for the family. (JACOB F. RUTH)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
