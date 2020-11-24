Passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 3 days shy of her 98th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John Kaniewski. She is survived by her three sons, John (Claire), Robert (Barbara) and James (Marianne). She was a loving grandmother to John, Brian, Cindy, Lori, Marianne, Donna, Kim, Karen, James, Robert and Jill. She is also survived by 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held privately for the family. (JACOB F. RUTH)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store