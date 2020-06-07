KISLOFFMay 30, 2020 of Bryn Mawr, PA, formerly of Levittown PA; beloved wife of the late Harold; loving mother of the late Jack (Laura), Judith Jakobi (Sam Samuels and the late David), Linda Althouse (Mark) and Jill Komp (the late Mark); also survived by seven cherished grandchildren and twelve adoring great-grandchildren. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

