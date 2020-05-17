PENNY "PANAYIOTA" MATTIS
MATTIS
PENNY "PANAYIOTA" nee Zarus
Peacefully on May 5, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, William. Loving mother to Paul (Joanna) and Ellen Kline (Frank). Cherished grandmother to Ross (Amanda) and Drew (Julia) and Great grandchildren William, Wren, Paul and Evan. Her bright light, sweetness and optimism will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Burial was private. A future memorial is planned. Contributions to Penny's memory may be made to: Ladies Philoptochos Society - Charity Committee, Veteran's Project. Sent to: St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N. Malin Rd., Broomall, PA 19008.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
