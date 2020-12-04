1/1
Peter B. Eglin
Age 74, of Souderton, PA, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at home. Pete worked in banking for more than 35 years, starting at PSFS and retired from his role as President and CEO of Mellon Bank, Northeastern PA region. Pete was an avid movie and sports enthusiast who also enjoyed music, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Son of the late William C. and Dorothy Eglin, brother of the late William Eglin. Survivors: Loving wife of 42 years: Marie Eglin (nee Lamberti), Devoted father to: David (Patricia) Eglin, Stephen (Dorothy) Eglin, Kimberly Mosley, Willard Watson and Christine (Charles) Zwaan, Brother: James M. Eglin, Loving Grandchildren: Christopher, Nicholas, Gregory, Tyler, Trevor, Alicia, Andrew and Lauren, Great-Grandchildren: Kinsley, Mylo and Luella. Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 7th at 12:30 P.M. at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Eastern, PA at: www.LLS.org/donate and/or Arbor Day Foundation at: https://shop.arborday.org/forest-replanting-donation. For everyone's safety, please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing while attending the services for Peter. Arrangements by MINSHALL SHROPSHIRE-BLEYLER FUNERAL HOME, Ltd., Media, PA. Condolences: www.msbfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
12:30 PM
SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
