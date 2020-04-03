|
|
BINDER
PETER
88, opera singer died peacefully April 1, 2020. Predeceased by parents Dr Israel and Cecelia Binder, siblings Sonia (Victor) Ruby, Dr Samuel (Claire) Binder and Dr Martin (Lorna) Binder, survived by many nephews and nieces. Graduate Central High, U of PA, Fulbright Fellow in Rome. Sang opera widely in Europe and taught singing in Darmstadt, Germany where he lived for many years. Best known for Grammy-winning recording Carmina Burana with Cleveland Orchestra 1974. Because of Covid-19 there will be no Shiva. A memorial service will be held at future date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 3, 2020