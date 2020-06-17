GALLAGHER
PETER C.
On June 13, 2020, of Mount Laurel, NJ, age 69. NJ Deputy Attorney General. Beloved husband of Eileen; loving father of Megan, Shannon, Peter, Bryan, Kevin and the late Christopher; grandfather of 15 and brother of 5. Services and Interment private. For details: www.campbellfh.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.