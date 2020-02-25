The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
11th and Jackson Sts.
PETER DURANTE Notice
DURANTE
PETER
February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Maddola). Dear son of Mary (nee D'Agostino) and the late Peter. Brother of Gennaro Durante, Maria Feret, Lisa Scannapieco, and the late Stephen "Goo" Durante. Uncle of Andrew, Frank and Kristina Barbato, Peter and Joseph Romasko and Marissa Scannapieco. Brother- in-law of Deborah and Frank Barbato. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING THURSDAY 9 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to Epiphany of Our Lord Church.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
