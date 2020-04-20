|
|
DELIA
PETER J.
Age 90, April 18, 2020. Passed
away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving daughters. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. (nee Volpe). Devoted father of Elizabeth (Thomas) Ferliano, Patricia (Thomas) Rogers and Maria (the late John) Correale. Loving grandfather of Ryan, Anthony, Vincent, Christine, T.J., Angela, Gina and Joseph; great grand-father of Hayley, Ryan Jr. and Brianna. Dear brother-in-law of Richard Volpe. Peter was a proud Korean War Veteran; devoted and loving family man with a love of golf and travel. His funeral will be private, with a Memorial Mass to be held at a future date.
Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020