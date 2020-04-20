Home

Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
PETER J. DELIA

PETER J. DELIA Notice
DELIA
PETER J.
Age 90, April 18, 2020. Passed

away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving daughters. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. (nee Volpe). Devoted father of Elizabeth (Thomas) Ferliano, Patricia (Thomas) Rogers and Maria (the late John) Correale. Loving grandfather of Ryan, Anthony, Vincent, Christine, T.J., Angela, Gina and Joseph; great grand-father of Hayley, Ryan Jr. and Brianna. Dear brother-in-law of Richard Volpe. Peter was a proud Korean War Veteran; devoted and loving family man with a love of golf and travel. His funeral will be private, with a Memorial Mass to be held at a future date.

Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
