WYMES
PETER J.
a/k/a "Wympy," "Wymp," "Lieutenant Wymes," died peace-fully after one-minute in hospice on December 27, 2019 with his ex-wife Mary Mitchell and surviving son Timmothy Wymes at his side. A loved Marine who fought in Vietnam, Pete made many friends in his seventy-five years. He lived a colorful life marked by his time in Vietnam, selling insurance for Prudential, earning a J.D. at Temple School of Law, practicing Veteran's affairs law, and living on Lombard Street. He loved Tara, blues music, the Iggles, baskets, Dirty Franks, and those of us fortunate enough to call him a friend. A small graveside burial is being planned to take place at St. Peter's Cem. in Danbury, CT. Contact J.B. Dilsheimer at:
[email protected]
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019