Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
DR. PETER LYNN CARLTON

Age 88, passed January 3, 2020. Originally from Rochester, IN, he was a long time resident of South Jersey. He was a professor of psychiatry at Rutgers Medical School, who dedicated his life to the study of animal and human behavior. He was a devotee of books, Klondike bars, and baseball statistics. He will be missed by his wife, Dr. Janet Berson, his daughters, Eizabeth, Nora, Hannah, Jennifer, Rachel, and his grandchildren Ethan and Ruby. Please contact the family for information regarding a memorial service. Shiva will be observed January 7th-9th at his residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ACLU and Grinnell College.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020
