Peter Morgan Schriber
47, of Allentown, succumbed to complications associated with Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020. Peter is survived by his devoted spouse, Christina Campbell Schriber, mother, Nancy Schriber, father, Rufus Schriber, stepmother, Kathy Schriber and sister Margo Wunder. Peter excelled in risk management with AG Administrators and volunteered with the Adaptive Ski Program at Jack Frost in Pennsylvania. Running, hiking, biking, swimming, skiing and supporting athletes of all skill levels was Peter's passion. He also loved to cook, enjoy a great meal and imbibe in a good beverage with friends and family. Tributes are being collected in remembrance of Peter's life: https://www.forevermissed.com/peter-schriber In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The Adaptive Ski Program at Jack Frost via Camp Cranium, http://campcranium.org and The Lymphoma Research Foundation http://support.lymphoma.org/goto/peter-schriber

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 7, 2020.
