D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Donato Church
DURSO
PETER N.


Age 84, of Malvern, PA, and formerly of Overbrook, passed away on January 14th, 2020. Loving brother of Daniel P. Durso, and precious son of the late Mary M. (nee Mazzola) and Peter J. Durso.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, January 20th, from 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M., at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at St. Donato Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
In addition to flowers, contri-butions in Peter's name to Amigos de Jesús, 2200 Byberry Rd., Suite 110, Hatboro, PA 19040, https://www.amigosdejesus.org would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020
