Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
PETER CUOCI
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Church
PETER R. CUOCI


1931 - 2019
PETER R. CUOCI Notice
CUOCI
PETER R.


(Nov. 3, 1931- Dec. 27, 2019)

On Dec. 27, 2019, at the age of 88. Loving and devoted partner and companion for over 20 years to Elisa Berardi. Father of Linda Sanchez (James), Lisa Taylor (John). Grandfather of Ashley, Laura, Dana, Alessa and Trevor. Sister-in-law of Carmela and his late brother Renzo also survived by his nieces and nephews. Pete was a member of Local 542 for 67 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday eve. 6 to 8 P.M. and Saturday 8:15 to 9:15 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., 19114. followed by his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Resurrection of Our Lord Church. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to 399 Market St., Ste 102., Phila., PA 19106 in his memory.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019
