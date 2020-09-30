93, of Huntingdon Valley, PA died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on September 27, 2020. Peter was born to Leonard E. Gyllenhaal and Philo Pendleton Gyllenhaal in Bryn Athyn, PA on May 2, 1927. He was one of six brothers and sisters including, Harriet, Leonard, Hugh, Charles, Anne and Eileen, all of whom have predeceased him. Peter is survived by his wife Marion of sixty-eight years, his children Pamela Reinprecht, Dennis Gyllenhaal and Wayne Gyllenhaal, and his grandchildren Evan Gyllenhaal, Ian Reinprecht, Wade Gyllenhaal and Megan Reinprecht, Esq. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Ellie and Parker Gyllenhaal. Peter served as a Seaman First Class on the Escort Carrier USS Cape Gloucester at the end of the War in the Pacific. After his WWII military service, he earned his Bachelors and a Masters Degree in Electrical and Systems Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. Peter began his professional career at General Electric. In 1957 he began work at RCA and continued to work for RCA and GE for 30 years on military contracts. After retiring, Peter worked for the Bryn Athyn Church and The Academy of the New Church on various committees and projects. Peter was an avid gardener and played first violin in the Bryn Athyn Orchestra for most of his adult life. Fondly referred to as 'Poppadad' by his family, Peter was devoted to his wife, family, community and church. His kind smile and gentle spirit will be missed by all. Private Service in the Bryn Athyn Church, Live stream of the service will be at: https://brynathynchurch.org/cathedral/live-services/
. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Bryn Athyn Emergency Financial Aid Committee (Eric.Ca
rswell@brynathynchurch.org) Memories and condolences may be left at www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com