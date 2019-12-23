|
|
DEACON
PETER SCOTT "SCOTT"
On Dec. 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia " Ginny' (nee Gianotti); devoted father of Sean (Beth Anna), Samantha, and Steven (Danielle); also survived by 6 grandchildren; dear brother of Rich, Jerry, Lori, and the late Judy; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the DEAN/GEITNER/GIVNISH OF FOX CHASE, 7900 Oxford Ave. (at Borbeck St.) from 12 noon until his 2 P.M. service. Int. private. Scott was a proud longtime member of the Sons of the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the American Leigion Child Welfare Foundation at www.cwf-inc.org would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019