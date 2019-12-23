Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER DEACON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER SCOTT DEACON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER SCOTT DEACON Notice
DEACON
PETER SCOTT "SCOTT"
On Dec. 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia " Ginny' (nee Gianotti); devoted father of Sean (Beth Anna), Samantha, and Steven (Danielle); also survived by 6 grandchildren; dear brother of Rich, Jerry, Lori, and the late Judy; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the DEAN/GEITNER/GIVNISH OF FOX CHASE, 7900 Oxford Ave. (at Borbeck St.) from 12 noon until his 2 P.M. service. Int. private. Scott was a proud longtime member of the Sons of the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the American Leigion Child Welfare Foundation at www.cwf-inc.org would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -