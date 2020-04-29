|
|
PALENA
DR. PETER V.
Of Garnet Valley passed away on Aprill 22, 2020. Loving husband of Rosemary Palena; father of Peter Palena, Jr. (Barbara), Susan Godwin (Glenn), David Palena, and Scott Palena (Karen). His Funeral Service and Burial will be held privately on Wednesday, April 29th at SS Peter & Paul Cem., Springfield, PA. Donations in his name can be made to Riddle HealthCare Foundation, 1068 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 or
https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/riddle-healthcare-foundation/make-a-gift-online
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020