1/1
Peter Waters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 20, 2020 of


Chalfont, PA and Ocean City, NJ. Beloved husband for 59 years of Chyllene (nee Quinn), loving father of Chyllene (Kevin) Zakrzewski, Peter, Paul (Katie), Mary Waters, and Christine (Roger) McLarnon. Grandfather of 10, brother of Rev. William Waters, OSA, Louise Barbaretta, Daniel, James, the late John and infant Francis. Funeral services will be private. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to LaSalle College High School or St. Augustine Church, Philadelphia. To view the entire obituary please visit https://fitzpatrickfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-1702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzpatrick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved