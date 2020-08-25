Peter Waters

August 20, 2020 of
Chalfont, PA and Ocean City, NJ. Beloved husband for 59 years of Chyllene (nee Quinn), loving father of Chyllene (Kevin) Zakrzewski, Peter, Paul (Katie), Mary Waters, and Christine (Roger) McLarnon. Grandfather of 10, brother of Rev. William Waters, OSA, Louise Barbaretta, Daniel, James, the late John and infant Francis. Funeral services will be private. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to LaSalle College High School or St. Augustine Church, Philadelphia. To view the entire obituary please visit https://fitzpatrickfuneral.com