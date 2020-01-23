|
|
DiBATTISTA
PHILIP D.
Entered into eternal rest on Jan. 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette DiBattista. Dear brother of Philomena DiLemmo and the late Oswaldo DiBattista, Clement DiBattista and Pierina Monti; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his friends and neighbors on the 1900 Block of S. Jessup St. Philip was the second employee hired at Hanner Industries in Bristol, PA where he worked as a Machinist from 1968-1997. Viewing Saturday 9:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas Church, 9th and Watkins St. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 23, 2020