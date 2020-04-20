|
|
OSBORNE
PHILIP HUTCHINSON
a fifty-year resident of Pennington, died peacefully at home on April 16, 2020 after a long illness. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Linda, his two sons, Charles (Elisa) and Andrew (Jessica), three grand-children, Catherine, Gabriel and Morgan, and Georgie the Westie, the beloved family dog. Philip also leaves his sister, the artist Elizabeth Osborne and brother-in-law Judge Ronald Wertheim of Philadelphia, and niece Audrey Cooper Eaton of Stonington. He was predeceased by his sister Anne Caroline Osborne. Born in 1933 in Philadelphia, Philip attended Friends Central School, followed by Swarthmore College. Although not born a Quaker, the Society of Friends had a big influence on him and he considered himself a fellow traveler. After Swarthmore, Philip attended the University of Pennsylvania Law School and served as an editor on the Law Review. He became a nationally-renowned tax attorney for family-held businesses and enjoyed many of the people he met during his work trips throughout the country. Philip was a lifelong lover of the arts and was a highly-accomplished photographer himself. His preferred subject matter, besides his family and the area around Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, were shopping malls, commercial roadsides, parking lots and gas stations, things he saw plenty of during his travels. He described his work as "mainly background pictures. They show places you might pass by or through to get to where you want to be."
Most of all he loved his family, who he described as the light of his life. He encouraged all of them to do what they loved to do. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with Linda and friends throughout Europe, and by himself annually to Las Vegas and Daytona for Bike Week. He will be loved and remembered by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Holy Redeemer Hospice Care and to Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space. Arrangements are by the Blackwell Memorial Home, Pennington. Visit website at www.blackwellmh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020