DUNBAR
PHILIP J.
Peacefully passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 92. He resided at Maris Grove, Glen Mills but was a long-term resident of Drexel Hill. A great man, loving husband, adored father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was married for 58 years to the love of his life, Margaret Mary (Peggy) (nee Mattson), who prede-ceased him in 2009.
Father to Phil (Patty), Tom (Linda), the late Steve (Angela), Fred (Dee), Daniel (Clara), John (Mary), Don (Colleen), Margie Wildason (Mike), Patrick (Sandy) and Drew (Jen). He was loved by his 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Phil served honorably in the United States Navy at the end of World War II. An insurance professional, Phil retired from Prudential after 40 years as an agent, staff manager and sales manager where he won numerous sales awards. He earned the prestigious CLU and ChFC professional designations at the American College and was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He then joined Common Cents Planning where he was a guiding light for 18 years. He was quick witted with a wonderful sense of humor. You can hear him say, "do you have time for a quick joke"?
Due to the current restrictions, Interment private. A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Little Sisters of the Poor (littlesistersofthepoor.org). O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA
PHILIP J.
Peacefully passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 92. He resided at Maris Grove, Glen Mills but was a long-term resident of Drexel Hill. A great man, loving husband, adored father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was married for 58 years to the love of his life, Margaret Mary (Peggy) (nee Mattson), who prede-ceased him in 2009.
Father to Phil (Patty), Tom (Linda), the late Steve (Angela), Fred (Dee), Daniel (Clara), John (Mary), Don (Colleen), Margie Wildason (Mike), Patrick (Sandy) and Drew (Jen). He was loved by his 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Phil served honorably in the United States Navy at the end of World War II. An insurance professional, Phil retired from Prudential after 40 years as an agent, staff manager and sales manager where he won numerous sales awards. He earned the prestigious CLU and ChFC professional designations at the American College and was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He then joined Common Cents Planning where he was a guiding light for 18 years. He was quick witted with a wonderful sense of humor. You can hear him say, "do you have time for a quick joke"?
Due to the current restrictions, Interment private. A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Little Sisters of the Poor (littlesistersofthepoor.org). O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.