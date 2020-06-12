KULP





Age 87, on June 10, 2020 formerly of Bala Cynwyd, PA. Predeceased by his wife Janet B. (nee Breslin), and his 5 brothers. Survived by his son Walter P. and his daughter MaryBeth (Joseph) McMahon and his 2 Grandchildren; Maeve and Joey, and his 2 sisters; Nancy Wolpert and Kathleen Shetzline. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. Morning 9:00-10:30 A.M. atfollowed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. John Chrysostom Church 615 S. Providence Rd. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions in Phil's memory may be made to the Poor Care Monastery 2503 Stone Hedge Dr., Alexandria, VA 22306

