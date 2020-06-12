PHILIP JOSEPH "PHIL" KULP
KULP
PHILIP JOSEPH "PHIL"


Age 87, on June 10, 2020 formerly of Bala Cynwyd, PA. Predeceased by his wife Janet B. (nee Breslin), and his 5 brothers. Survived by his son Walter P. and his daughter MaryBeth (Joseph) McMahon and his 2 Grandchildren; Maeve and Joey, and his 2 sisters; Nancy Wolpert and Kathleen Shetzline. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. Morning 9:00-10:30 A.M. at THE D'ANJOLELL BARONE MEMORIAL HOME 908 S. Providence Rd Wallingford, PA 19086 followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. John Chrysostom Church 615 S. Providence Rd. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions in Phil's memory may be made to the Poor Care Monastery 2503 Stone Hedge Dr., Alexandria, VA 22306

For further details please see www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.
