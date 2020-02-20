|
RUSSELL
PHILIP K.
86, passed away on February 19, 2020, quietly in his sleep. Affectionately known as "Pa" by his grandchildren and daughters-in-law, or "Philsie" to his wife, Bunny, Phil will best be remem-bered for his love of family, games of chance, planning the next meal, or a cutthroat game of croquet. He loved his family dearly, and was most happy when everyone was together. While too many to name, other loves were hiding Easter baskets and not telling where they were (no matter the plead-ing), a good meatloaf sandwich, blackberry ice cream, sailing in Casco Bay, Maine, and watching Philly sports teams lose, if only to bother his children.
A Navy veteran, Philip is reunit-ed in Heaven with parents, Donald (Typhoon) and Helen. He is survived by his brother, Donald and sister, Barbara; his loving spouse of 59 years, Barbara "Bunny";, sons, Peter (Ellen), Henry (Meredith) and daughter, Anne, as well as his 6 grandchildren, Jack, Samantha, Patrick, Brian, Hailey and Eliza.
A Memorial Open House will be held on Saturday, February 22, from 3 to 5 P.M., FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 York Rd., Abington, PA.
