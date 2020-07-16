STONIERPHILIP K., SR.
Passed away on July 11, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 10, 1939, he was the beloved son of the late Charles F. Stonier, Sr. and late Dorothy C. (nee Keeney).
Phil was a dedicated husband of 41 years to the love of his life, the late Kathryn (nee Seydel); beloved father to Philip K. Stonier, Jr., Bethann McElroy (Macartan), the late Timothy Stonier (the late John Mack), the late Dorothy Stonier and the late Patrick Stonier; brother to Charles F. Stonier, Jr. (Eileen); grandfather to Amanda, Patrick, Jessica, Kathryn (Kyle), Conor, and Brendan; great grandfather to Timothy, Alexzander and Hunter; brother-in-law to Mary Lou, Carol, Joan and James; dear friend to Lee; and friend and confidant to the many he has encountered on his life's journey. He will be missed, and cheered, by all.
Phil was a Certified Public Accountant, and proud graduate of Villanova University, class of 1961. He served on the Boards of Alliance Bank, Crusader Savings Bank, A & L Handles, and Central Montgomery Mental Health & Mental Retardation Center. He started his career at Fry, Lutz Summers & Company, leaving as Partner, to dedicate his time to educating the new generation of CPAs at Gwynedd Mercy College, serving as Chairman of the Business School, and Ursinus College. He joined A & L Handles as a consultant at the request of a former student, and joined the Company as their Controller, eventually becoming Treasurer, Financial Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He retired upon A & L Handles' acquisition, to spend more time with his true love Kay, splitting time locally with their grandchildren, and their home in Avalon.
At his most recent home at Shannondell, he enjoyed playing bocce, water aerobics, and volunteering at their rehab center. He was known for his knack for story-telling, his kindness, easy smile, kind heart, and in his own words "He was not just another pretty face".
Relatives and friends are invited to Phil's Life Celebration on Friday July 17, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:20 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church of Norristown, 600 Hamilton St. with his Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be private.
Donations in Phil's memory can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www.jdrf.org/
;.
To share your fondest memories of Phil, please visit
www.lifecelebration.com.
Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000