LaSPADA
PHILIP
Age 90, passed away peacefully
on March 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Roseann (nee Sierzega) for 67 years. Loving father of Joseph (Catherine) LaSpada and Susan (Domenic) Milillo. Beloved grandfather of Nicole. Son of the late Joseph and Sue (nee Cubicciotti) LaSpada. Predeceased by 2 sisters and 1 brother. Brother-in-law of Raymond Sierzega of Phoenixville, PA. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Diane D'Ancona and Rita White.
Viewing, Mass, and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in his memory to Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020