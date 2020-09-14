APRIL 3, 2020, of
Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of 44 yrs of Catharine Mairs (nee Owsik). Devoted father of Christopher (Sarah), Daniel, Brian and Kevin (Elizabeth) Mairs. Loving grandfather of Desmond Mairs. Also survived by his brother Thomas (Eileen) Mairs and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Martha Mairs and his sister Phyllis Mairs Scharf. Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service, Fri. Sept 18, 11 A.M. at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
, 1626 Locust St., Phila. PA 19103.McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmoremcconaghyfuneralhome.com