PHILIP M. MAIRS
1943 - 2020
APRIL 3, 2020, of


Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of 44 yrs of Catharine Mairs (nee Owsik). Devoted father of Christopher (Sarah), Daniel, Brian and Kevin (Elizabeth) Mairs. Loving grandfather of Desmond Mairs. Also survived by his brother Thomas (Eileen) Mairs and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Martha Mairs and his sister Phyllis Mairs Scharf. Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service, Fri. Sept 18, 11 A.M. at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St., Phila. PA 19103.McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmoremcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
April 16, 2020
Had the honor of coaching against Phil for a number of years at HILLTOP BASEBALL. He was a soft spoken dad who loved his kids, his wife, and the PHILLIES. He took life in stride at his pace....RIP Phil ....I'm sure you are lighting up heaven.
ED CAMPITELLI
Friend
April 16, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news. Hang in there old buddy.
Mary Quilter
Family
April 16, 2020
We will miss his greeting us at the Villanova library.
Bob Styer
Acquaintance
April 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Many fond memories of Phil, Kathy and boys from Hilltop baseball and Haverford.
Sincerely,
Bill and Rita Henderson
Rita Henderson
Acquaintance
April 14, 2020
Love you Aunt Cathy. We miss you Uncle Phil.
Megan Lotterman
Family
April 14, 2020
My deepest sympathies to u all! Was so blessed to meet him and his the makes family who I worked at Villanova with love yas
Katherine Maxwell
Friend
April 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bea Miller
Friend
