DeLEO
PHILIP MICHAEL
Age 76, passed away at Holy Redeemer Hospital, on January 6, 2020. Philip was a proud veteran of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He owned Guaranteed Batteries in Trevose for over 40 years. Philip is survived by his loving wife, Deidre (McSorley) and his children: Andrew DeLeo (Angie), Randee DeLeo Goodman (Michael), and John F. McSorley Jr. Philip is survived by his grandchildren: Gwenelle and Nola. He is also survived by his siblings: James DeLeo, Julie Lehman(Gary), and Susanne D. McCarthy (Frank). Also surviving Philip are his best friend, Michael Kunz and his god-daughter, Catherine Kunz Poole. Philip was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ethel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Friday, from 8:30 to 10 A.M., at
TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, at 11 A.M. Interment will take place immediately after Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020