Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
View Map
PHILIP R. CASTAGNA Notice
CASTAGNA
PHILIP R.
Of Havertown, PA, on January 31, 2020. The beloved husband of Margaret J. "Peggie" (nee McCann) Castagna. The loving father of Philip R. Castagna, Jr., Peter J. (Meghan) Castagna and Nicholas G. (Dana) Castagna. The devoted grandfather of Moirin and Eamon Castagna. Brother of Rosemary (the late Paul) Fanelli and the late Armand "Skip" Castagna.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday from 7 to 9 P.M., and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:40 A.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083, and to his Mass of Christian Burial following Thursday at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown PA 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Mr. Castagna's name may made to St. Denis Parish.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020
