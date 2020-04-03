|
Passed away peacefully in hospice care on March 24, 2020. Born in Philadelphia in 1945, he resided in NJ and Florida. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara (2016). Surviving are his daughter, Janeen Mancini (DeAngelo); son, Philip V. Mancini III; sisters, Suzanne Kaeser (Jay) and Maureen Mancini-Doll (Larry); brother, Michael Mancini.
Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice at www.samaritannj.org
