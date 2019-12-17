|
|
ZORNICK
PHILIP V.
Suddenly, December 9, 2019. Son of the late Francis J. and Mary Zornick. Loving brother of Francis John, Francis Joseph, Ann, Dolores, and Rhonda. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Phil was an employee of the City of Philadelphia Water Department for over 25 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday, 9 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., followed by his Memorial Service 11 A.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019