PHILOMENA (Alleva) CAMPAGNA
CAMPAGNA
PHILOMENA (nee Alleva)


passed away on July 27, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph L.; Loving Mother of Joseph (Maria), Linda (Frank) Criniti, and Anthony (Dianne); Survived by 7 Loving Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren; Dear Sister of Mary (late Joseph) Lorenzo, Joseph Alleva Jr. (Jean), and the late Ernest, Dolores, and Danny. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on FRIDAY from 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10 A.M. Interment Fernwood Cem. State and Federal Guidelines for COVID 19 will be followed.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
Funeral services provided by
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
