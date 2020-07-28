CAMPAGNA





passed away on July 27, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph L.; Loving Mother of Joseph (Maria), Linda (Frank) Criniti, and Anthony (Dianne); Survived by 7 Loving Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren; Dear Sister of Mary (late Joseph) Lorenzo, Joseph Alleva Jr. (Jean), and the late Ernest, Dolores, and Danny. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on FRIDAY from 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10 A.M. Interment Fernwood Cem. State and Federal Guidelines for COVID 19 will be followed.



