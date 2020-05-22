CONICELLAPHILOMENA (nee Filopanti)Of Ardmore, Pa. passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Joseph Conicella and the loving mother Joann Keating. She is the grandmother of Michael, and Ryan Keating and great grandmother of Nora, Gage, and Brynn, Zach, and Pali. She is the sister of Dea Porrino, and the late Emidio Filopanti, Anne Alessi. Mrs. Conicella was born on Dec. 8, 1925 in Ardmore, Pa. to Antonio and Dea (nee Luciani) Filopanti. She is a longtime, active parishioner of St. Denis Church in Havertown.Due to the current Pandemic situation, the services will be held at a future date, this website will be updated as the information becomes available. STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN