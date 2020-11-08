Age 95, on Nov. 3rd, 2020, wife of the late Robert Lee Jones and the late Benny T. Pellechia, devoted mother of Frances (Robert) Venango, the late Walter (Bucky) Jones, Patricia Flynn and Theresa Argust (Michael Dallas), loving grandmother of Jennifer, Christopher, Robert and Megan. Great grandmother of Christopher Jr., Alex, Robert Jr., Emma Rose, Carter, and baby girl Santos. Sister of Rose Rocco, the late Raymond (Peggy) Alfano; also survived by her caregiving angel Maricka (Ricky Dicky). Family will receive relatives and friends Tues. 9-10 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts. Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. St. Dominic Cem. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME



