GAMBALE
PHILOMENA "Phyllis" (nee Bozza)
Age 90, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor Gambale, devoted mother of Lynn Gambale (William Johnson), dear sister of the late Joseph, Anthony, Carmen, Annie, Lucy Bozza, Connie Charlino and Carmella Jeffers. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Sunday eve. March 15th, 6 to 8 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) A Funeral Service will be held at 7 P.M. Int. private.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020