Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILOMENA GAMBALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILOMENA "Phyllis" (Bozza) GAMBALE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILOMENA "Phyllis" (Bozza) GAMBALE Notice
GAMBALE
PHILOMENA "Phyllis" (nee Bozza)
Age 90, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor Gambale, devoted mother of Lynn Gambale (William Johnson), dear sister of the late Joseph, Anthony, Carmen, Annie, Lucy Bozza, Connie Charlino and Carmella Jeffers. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Sunday eve. March 15th, 6 to 8 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) A Funeral Service will be held at 7 P.M. Int. private.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILOMENA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -