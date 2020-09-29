PHILOMENA "PHYLLIS" (NEE NIGLIO) Passed Sept. 26, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Paul. Beloved mother of Elizabeth (Peter) Calvo and the late Paul Jr. Loving sister of Ray (Anna) Niglio and Mariann (Victor) Rodriguez. sister-in-law of Elaine (Joseph) Ferrara; dear grandfather of Alexandra (Nick) DiMattia, Salvatore Calvo, Santino and Mia Gugliotta. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 9 - 11 A.M. Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson St. MASS will follow 11 A.M. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at: act.alz.org
. www.baldifuneralhome.com