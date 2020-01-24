Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PHILOMINA ROCCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILOMINA C. (Cefalo) ROCCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILOMINA C. (Cefalo) ROCCO Notice
ROCCO
PHILOMINA C. (née Cefalo)
On Jan. 20, 2020. Wife to the late Michael R. Rocco and mother to Michael D. Rocco (Margie), Anna M. Louie (Donald), and Domenic J. Rocco (Teri). Survived also by grand-children: Michael Rocco, Mina Albanese (Frank), James Rocco (Brooke), Domenic Rocco (Amanda), Donald Louie (Paola) and three great grandchildren: Myah, Lila, and Penelope. Philomina was preceded in death by her infant brother, Geriaco along with her two sisters: Anna Roselli and Edith Mayo and is survived by a sister-in-law, Rose Rocco and a nephew, Anthony Baroni. Philomina's Life Celebration will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 9 - 11 A.M. at the Church of St. Helena, 6161 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19120 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services are by GEITNER-GIVNISH OF OLNEY, 215-224-6300.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILOMINA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -