|
|
ROCCO
PHILOMINA C. (née Cefalo)
On Jan. 20, 2020. Wife to the late Michael R. Rocco and mother to Michael D. Rocco (Margie), Anna M. Louie (Donald), and Domenic J. Rocco (Teri). Survived also by grand-children: Michael Rocco, Mina Albanese (Frank), James Rocco (Brooke), Domenic Rocco (Amanda), Donald Louie (Paola) and three great grandchildren: Myah, Lila, and Penelope. Philomina was preceded in death by her infant brother, Geriaco along with her two sisters: Anna Roselli and Edith Mayo and is survived by a sister-in-law, Rose Rocco and a nephew, Anthony Baroni. Philomina's Life Celebration will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 9 - 11 A.M. at the Church of St. Helena, 6161 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19120 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services are by GEITNER-GIVNISH OF OLNEY, 215-224-6300.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020