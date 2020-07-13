1/
PHYLLIS A. ARACO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHYLLIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARACO
PHYLLIS A.
84, of Cinnaminson, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Loving wife to the late Alfred A. Araco, Sr. Dear mother to Alfred A. Araco Jr. (Eileen), and Gina Araco Bobb (Edward). Devoted grandmother to Allison, Nicholas and Thomas. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, from 8-10am. Masks will be required, and social distance requirements in effect. We ask that visitors pay their respects and leave the building promptly to give other visitors the chance to enter. Her funeral mass will take place at 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo in Cinnaminson. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation, Kidney.org. To share your favorite memories of Phyllis, please visit Givnish.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home (Cinnaminson)
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Givnish Funeral Home (Cinnaminson)
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Givnish Funeral Home (Cinnaminson)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved