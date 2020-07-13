ARACOPHYLLIS A.
84, of Cinnaminson, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Loving wife to the late Alfred A. Araco, Sr. Dear mother to Alfred A. Araco Jr. (Eileen), and Gina Araco Bobb (Edward). Devoted grandmother to Allison, Nicholas and Thomas. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, from 8-10am. Masks will be required, and social distance requirements in effect. We ask that visitors pay their respects and leave the building promptly to give other visitors the chance to enter. Her funeral mass will take place at 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo in Cinnaminson. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation, Kidney.org
. To share your favorite memories of Phyllis, please visit Givnish.com