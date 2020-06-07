DAVIS
PHYLLIS (nee Miller)
On June 5, 2020, at age 93, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Wife of the late Alfred Davis. Mother of Barry Davis and Ellen (David) Zibelman. Sister of Renee Gelles and Sol (Suzanne) Miller. Grandmother of Mandi Davis (Justin Gibbon), Brooke Davis, and Britt Zibelman. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, www.phillypaws.org. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.