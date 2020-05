HAASPHYLLIS (nee Weissman)May 26, 2020 of Bala Cynwyd, PA; beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Haas; loving mother of David (Donna Goldblum) Haas and Steven (Beth Eskin) Haas; adoring grandmother of Michael (Liza Milberg) Haas, Jackie (Adam) Lyons, Matthew Haas, Raina Haas, and Alex Haas; cherished former mother-in-law of Nancy Snyder. Memorial services for Phyllis will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of Camp Ramah in the Poconos ( ramahpoconos.org ). Please use the dedicated link on the bottom of their home page. www.levinefuneral.com