HAAS
PHYLLIS (nee Weissman)
May 26, 2020 of Bala Cynwyd, PA; beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Haas; loving mother of David (Donna Goldblum) Haas and Steven (Beth Eskin) Haas; adoring grandmother of Michael (Liza Milberg) Haas, Jackie (Adam) Lyons, Matthew Haas, Raina Haas, and Alex Haas; cherished former mother-in-law of Nancy Snyder. Memorial services for Phyllis will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of Camp Ramah in the Poconos (ramahpoconos.org). Please use the dedicated link on the bottom of their home page.www.levinefuneral.com
PHYLLIS (nee Weissman)
May 26, 2020 of Bala Cynwyd, PA; beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Haas; loving mother of David (Donna Goldblum) Haas and Steven (Beth Eskin) Haas; adoring grandmother of Michael (Liza Milberg) Haas, Jackie (Adam) Lyons, Matthew Haas, Raina Haas, and Alex Haas; cherished former mother-in-law of Nancy Snyder. Memorial services for Phyllis will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of Camp Ramah in the Poconos (ramahpoconos.org). Please use the dedicated link on the bottom of their home page.www.levinefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.