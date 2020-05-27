PHYLLIS (Weissman) HAAS
HAAS
PHYLLIS (nee Weissman)
May 26, 2020 of Bala Cynwyd, PA; beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Haas; loving mother of David (Donna Goldblum) Haas and Steven (Beth Eskin) Haas; adoring grandmother of Michael (Liza Milberg) Haas, Jackie (Adam) Lyons, Matthew Haas, Raina Haas, and Alex Haas; cherished former mother-in-law of Nancy Snyder. Memorial services for Phyllis will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of Camp Ramah in the Poconos (ramahpoconos.org). Please use the dedicated link on the bottom of their home page.www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
