Sept. 17, 2020. Wife of the late Stanley. Mother of Randee (Jeff) Hurvitz and Richard Krone (Jane Dobkin). Grandmother of Steven (Kimberly) Hurvitz, Julie Hurvitz Aliaga (Marcos), Benjamin (Christina) Krone and Samantha Krone (Ryan Stephens). Great grandmother of Emma, Sofia, Madelyn, Jonah, Ethan and Mason. Aunt of David Krone (Alyssa Mastromonaco) and Jamie (Harry) Krotz. Phyllis along with Stanley owned Interior Arts, a custom drapery business. She was a member of ASID (American Society of Interior Designers). Graveside Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cardiology Department at Children's National Hospital, www.childrensnational.org
or Children's Heart Foundation. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com