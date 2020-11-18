1/
Phyllis M. (Lebano) Dunn
Age 96, of Springfield, PA, on Nov 17, 2020. Loving wife of the late Edward J. Dunn M. for 71 years, beloved mother of Jim (Diane), Elizabeth (Alan) Alexander, Edward (Terese), and the late Robert Dunn. Preceded in death by her siblings Joseph Lebano, Rosemary Masterson, and Sister Elizabeth Lebano, SND. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Phyllis was a member of St. Francis of Assisi for over 50 years, acting as greeter and a member of the altar society. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, Nov. 20, 9:30 A.M. St Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions can be mad in her honor for St. Francis of Assisi Church. O'LEARY F.H., (Springfield) www.olearyfuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:30 AM
. St Francis of Assisi Church
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
