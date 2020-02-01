Home

PHYLLIS (Miller) MELAMED

Jan. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Irvin. Devoted mother of Dr. Brian (Beth) Melamed, Eileen (Jack) Berk and Ira (Susan) Melamed. Loving grand-mother of Noah (Elizabeth, Esq.) Melamed, Zachary (Courtney) Melamed, Lauren (Michael) Watt, Esq, Hannah Melamed and Lee Melamed. Adored great grandmother of Dylan, Mason, Olivia, Fiona, Hayley and Alexandra. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 10 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Mem. Park, Trevose (Sec. M-2). Shiva will be observed Sunday Only at the home of Eileen and Jack Berk. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Older Adult Services, 1102 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401, www.beronjoas.org.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 1, 2020
