On Nov. 22, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Lewis Polk; survived by brother-in-law Bill Polk (Judy); nieces Deb Polk (Valerie) and Ruth Polk (Shmuel); two grandnephews and a grandniece. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park.



