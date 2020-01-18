Home

PHYLLIS (Caplan) SKLAR

PHYLLIS (Caplan) SKLAR Notice
SKLAR
PHYLLIS (nee Caplan)
On January 17, 2020. Mother of Stephen (Karyn Feit) Sklar, Jeffrey (Kate) Sklar and Sydney (Beverley) Sklar. Sister of Roberta (Henry) Shaffner. Grandmother of Alexander Frank and Etta Sklar. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 3 P.M. at Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Sklar. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Penn's Way, 3451 Walnut St. Phila., PA. 19104.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 18, 2020
