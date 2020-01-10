|
STRIANO
PHYLLIS "PHIZZY" (nee Dell'Oso)
January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of John "Woodsie" Striano. Devoted mother of Camille (Otto) Sgro and John Striano. Grandmother of Natalie (Jason) Pino, Nicole Sgro, Remi Striano and John Striano. Sister of Vito (Carolyn) Dell'Oso. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY, 9 A.M. at the Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. New St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020