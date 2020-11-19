85, of Audubon, PA, passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2020. Services will be private. Phyllis was born in Philadelphia to George and Delia Wiegand on September 12, 1935. She graduated from Frankford High School in 1953 and received an R.N. from the Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing in 1956, graduating at the top of her class. In the fall of 1956 Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, Donald L. Born, to whom she was married for 64 years. Don's service in the Navy took them to California for the early years of their marriage where they started their family. After Don left the service, they returned to the Philadelphia area where they spent the next sixty years together. Phyllis was blessed to be survived by her sons Donald (Deborah) Born, Scott (Meg) Born, and Craig (Eileen McCarthy) Born, and her nine grandchildren - Stewart, Louis, Kristen, Andrew, Stephen, Drew, Maddy, Peter, and Nelly. In addition to being a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother Phyllis also had a distinguished professional career. She returned to school after starting her family and received a BSN (1969) and MSN (1971) from the University of Pennsylvania, and later added an MBA. Her 25-year career serving the mental health community included being a clinician, manager, and executive director. Most of her career was with Pennsylvania Hospital. Phyllis will be remembered for her incredible family meals and gatherings, and for the warmth that filled her home at the holidays or at a summer meal on the deck or at Lake Waynewood. Her grandchildren will especially remember her for making them all feel special during conversations in the kitchen, family room or den; and the many hours she spent with them reading books, doing puzzles, playing games, cheering them on at their games, and attending an occasional, impromptu tea party. Phyllis had a keen mind and enjoyed reading novels, nonfiction, and essays, as well as writings that deepened her understanding of her Christian faith. She was a long-time member of Wayne Presbyterian Church. Another passion was watching tennis - Phyllis appreciated the art of the game and had a special place in her heart for Rafa and Roger. She loved to travel, and spent her retirement traveling to Europe as a "groupie" for her cousin's jazz band. Those who knew her will also remember her remarkable hand-written notes of encouragement, lifting the spirits of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Christian Academy, 1939 S. 58th St., Philadelphia, PA (https://cornerstonephiladelphia.com
) or to your favorite charity
.