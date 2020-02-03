Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Sharon cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for POLLY FISCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

POLLY FISCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
POLLY FISCHER Notice
FISCHER
POLLY
arts lover, writer, public radio programmer, and raconteuse, died peacefully on February 2, 2020, age 95. Adoring wife of 69 years of Martin Fischer. Also survived by son Edward "Skip" Fischer (Dawn Pratson), daughter Jane Broderson (William Fletcher), five grandsons, one great-granddaughter, and brother Jerry Albert (Bobbie). Polly and Martin lived in Philadelphia; Key Biscayne, Fla.; and Long Beach Island, NJ. Born Pearl Albert to Eddie and Rose Albert, Polly grew up in the Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, graduated from Gratz High School. In her late thirties she enrolled in college, graduating proudly at age 41 as the oldest member of Rutgers University's undergraduate class of 1965 and winner of the Howard Morris Stuckert award in philosophy. Longtime member of Congregation Rodeph Shalom. Longtime member of Philadelphia's Y Arts Council. Produced arts and public affairs programs for WHYY-FM, including "Free Speech" series, "Marathon Group Encounter," and a weekly preview of arts events in Philadelphia. Copy editor for Dr. Aaron T. Beck's 1967 book, "Depression: Clinical, Experimental, and Theoretical Aspects." Graveside service is 11 A.M. Monday, February 3, at Mount Sharon cemetery. Contributions in Polly's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia or donor's choice

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of POLLY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -