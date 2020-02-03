|
FISCHER
POLLY
arts lover, writer, public radio programmer, and raconteuse, died peacefully on February 2, 2020, age 95. Adoring wife of 69 years of Martin Fischer. Also survived by son Edward "Skip" Fischer (Dawn Pratson), daughter Jane Broderson (William Fletcher), five grandsons, one great-granddaughter, and brother Jerry Albert (Bobbie). Polly and Martin lived in Philadelphia; Key Biscayne, Fla.; and Long Beach Island, NJ. Born Pearl Albert to Eddie and Rose Albert, Polly grew up in the Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, graduated from Gratz High School. In her late thirties she enrolled in college, graduating proudly at age 41 as the oldest member of Rutgers University's undergraduate class of 1965 and winner of the Howard Morris Stuckert award in philosophy. Longtime member of Congregation Rodeph Shalom. Longtime member of Philadelphia's Y Arts Council. Produced arts and public affairs programs for WHYY-FM, including "Free Speech" series, "Marathon Group Encounter," and a weekly preview of arts events in Philadelphia. Copy editor for Dr. Aaron T. Beck's 1967 book, "Depression: Clinical, Experimental, and Theoretical Aspects." Graveside service is 11 A.M. Monday, February 3, at Mount Sharon cemetery. Contributions in Polly's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia or donor's choice
