McCORMICK
POLLY LOUISE (nee Andriole)
97, on April 29, 2020- of Wynnewood, PA. Polly was the beloved wife of the late Earl Robert McCormick. Devoted mother of Robert Earl McCormick (MaryAnn) and Gary Michael McCormick (Beth). Loving grandmother of Caitlin Baldwin (Adam), Matt McCormick (Courtney), Colleen Stewart (Patrick) and Brian McCormick. Dear great-grandmother of Seamus, Colin & Declan McCormick; Olivia & Charlotte Baldwin; and Laurel & Reegan Stewart. She was predeceased by her 12 siblings. Interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Polly's name to the Autism Society, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville MD 20852 (www.autism-society.org) McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 4, 2020.