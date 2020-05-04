POLLY LOUISE (Andriole) McCORMICK
1923 - 2020
McCORMICK
POLLY LOUISE (nee Andriole)
97, on April 29, 2020- of Wynnewood, PA. Polly was the beloved wife of the late Earl Robert McCormick. Devoted mother of Robert Earl McCormick (MaryAnn) and Gary Michael McCormick (Beth). Loving grandmother of Caitlin Baldwin (Adam), Matt McCormick (Courtney), Colleen Stewart (Patrick) and Brian McCormick. Dear great-grandmother of Seamus, Colin & Declan McCormick; Olivia & Charlotte Baldwin; and Laurel & Reegan Stewart. She was predeceased by her 12 siblings. Interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Polly's name to the Autism Society, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville MD 20852 (www.autism-society.org) McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Interment
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Timothy DiJacklin
i could speak for years and never be able to scratch the surface on telling a story of this remarkable woman.as far as i can remember,the McCormicks were a part of my life.it is hard for me to talk about her without including mr McCormick.growing up on rees ave in the 1960's,70's.their home was a hub of activity for us kids.....and man there was alot of us.the door was always open.the best of friends to their neighbors and parents to all us kids.they had a pool in the back yard,she would fill it with warm water so we were not cold.holloween,she always had the best spread for us kids.saturday nite my mother would visit with them and when us kids would come ,she would always have a nice cold bottle of coke.......the old thick original bottles which mr mccormick would get where he worked.her yard would look better than longwood garden.when mother was taken ill in 1989 and came home from the hospital,here comes polly,mickey behind him with a big box of home cooked food.i never ate so good.when my mom passed a year later she set up the lunch afterwords.....if you didnt know better you would have sworn she was hired to do it.i can only say she was a living angel all her years on this earth.we were blessed to have her.her work on this earth is done and god has called her home.one can only imagine the reception she had waiting for her after a life of giving that she lead.....god bless you mrs. McCormick
